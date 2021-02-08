Liverpool line up superb potential free transfer to freshen up struggling forward line

Liverpool are reportedly joining the chase for Lyon forward Memphis Depay as he nears being available on a free transfer.

The Netherlands international is set to be out of contract at the end of this season and it would not be a surprise to see a long list of top clubs trying to snap him up.

According to the latest on his future from Don Balon, Liverpool are now keen to join Barcelona in the race to sign Depay, who has been superb in his time in Ligue 1.

Depay notably flopped at Manchester United earlier in his career, but it would be interesting to see him back in the Premier League now if he can be persuaded to move to Anfield.

Liverpool urgently need a shake-up at the end of this disappointing season, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps resting on his laurels too much after the success of the last two campaigns.

Depay would freshen things up as teams look to have worked out how to handle the Reds’ front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

There’s surely room for the quality of Depay, who can play in a variety of roles and who might be ideal as an upgrade on Firmino in particular, due to being more of a goal threat with his superb finishing from a variety of distances and angles.