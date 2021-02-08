Pep Guardiola bizarrely criticises Phil Foden despite superb performance for Man City in Liverpool thrashing

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has bizarrely focused on some criticisms of Phil Foden’s game despite his superb performance and quality solo goal in last night’s 4-1 win away to Liverpool.

The exciting young England international seems to be going from strength to strength at the moment as he establishes himself in this City side, and his goal at Anfield was a truly thrilling moment from one of the country’s most exciting talents.

Still, Guardiola admitted Foden still has some weaknesses to his game when he spoke about it afterwards, with the Spanish tactician criticising some of his decision making.

“He is a guy that keeps the ball really well, he is a guy that’s so aggressive when he is arriving,” Guardiola was quoted by the Metro.

“But he’s so young, still he doesn’t understand in some positions what you have to do. In the first half he was not in the right positions as you have to be like we work but he’s a little bit distracted sometimes in these issues.

“Playing wide is easier for him but he will learn. after that the action for the second and fourth goal what a huge talent he is but still so young and hopefully he understands he can improve.

“In the first half he was not in the positions we needed and that’s why we suffered in some moments to have the control.”

Of course, we all know by now that Guardiola is a major perfectionist, and he’s previously been spotted laying into players that he has a lot of respect for, such as Joshua Kimmich at Bayern Munich.

Foden can perhaps therefore take his manager’s words as a compliment, but it does also seem a bit strange to see him taking this tone after such a great performance and generally fine result for his team.