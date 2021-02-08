Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Southampton striker Danny Ings as they look to strengthen up front in the summer.

The former Liverpool man has been in superb form for Southampton, putting his injuries behind him to finally show the potential he displayed earlier in his career.

Although Ings struggled in his time at Anfield due to repeated fitness issues, he now looks like he could get another stab at playing for a big six club.

According to The Athletic, Ings is now a target for City as they weigh up a number of candidates to come in up front amid doubts over Sergio Aguero’s future.

The Argentine is a City legend but is nearing the end of his contract, while his age and recent injury record means the club surely need to think about replacing him anyway.

A move for Ings to fill that void would be quite a surprise, but the report also names some other options for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku is another big name mentioned, along with Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Ings might be a more realistic target, however, and he looks like he’s earned another shot at playing for a top club.