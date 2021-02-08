Former Manchester United star names the player who could help Harry Maguire

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has defended Harry Maguire after a slightly unconvincing performance in the 3-3 draw with Everton over the weekend.

The Red Devils were generally not at their best in that game, with goalkeeper David de Gea also coming under some criticism for his role in Everton’s goals, but Maguire didn’t look blameless either.

Still, Chadwick did not want to point the finger at Maguire, instead suggesting that the England international would benefit from having Eric Bailly next to him instead.

The former United ace believes Everton’s game plan was not ideal for a partnership of Maguire and Victor Lindelof, and he wonders if this could mean Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tempted to try Bailly over Lindelof in the team’s next game.

“I wouldn’t say he’s been disappointing. I think he’s been a good signing for Manchester United. The last five six or weeks have been up there with his best in a United shirt, he’s been very solid,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Again, Everton’s shape caused United a lot of problems. Ancelotti, tactical mastermind that he is, knew that United struggled with those balls in the channels. Shaw and Wan-Bissaka are fantastic one-on-one defenders but they didn’t have anyone to pick up, and I thought they were caught a little bit too high up the pitch for the majority of the game. There was that space for Everton to play down the channels with two willing runners in Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin, who caused Maguire and Lindelof all sorts of problems.

“It maybe showed the rest of the Premier League the way to play against United, working those channels. Lindelof and Maguire are good defending up against a striker, but in behind them it’s a bit harder for them.

“Ole might think Eric Bailly is a better defender of balls in behind than Lindelof with his pace and athleticism, maybe he’ll come into the next game and maybe Lindelof might be left out.”