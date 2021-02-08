Man United set to spend big on centre-back in summer window

Manchester United’s hierarchy are reportedly set to splash the cash on a centre-back during the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: West Ham boss David Moyes aims sly dig at Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of FA Cup clash

It is widely accepted that United’s defence is their weakest area of the squad.

The Red Devils have an array of attacking talent which includes the likes of Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes.

However, up the other end of the pitch, their starting quality is few and between.

Some may argue that captain Harry Maguire has failed to live up to his whopping £80m price-tag and rotating partners Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly rarely feature for large periods due to performance and fitness issues, respectively.

United’s most recent performance against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton highlighted once again just how badly the club need a top-quality centre-back.

In a match which should have been a clear win for United, the back-line once again failed to see off late danger with the game eventually ending in a 3-3 draw.

In an attempt to bolster their side’s defensive qualities, MEN Sport claim United are set to drop a huge sum on a new defender once the summer transfer window opens.

MEN’s report claims that the club’s decision makers will spend big on either a centre-back or a striker, depending on how the club do for the remainder of the campaign.

Surely though, regardless of where they finish in the league, a defender absolutely must be the club’s top priority?

United fans, would you prefer another striker or a new centre-back in the summer? – Let us know in the comments.