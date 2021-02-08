Man United star set for weeks on sidelines due to untimely injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to be sidelined for ‘a few weeks’ after the Frenchman suffered an unfortunate groin strain during a Premier League tie against Everton last weekend.

Pogba, 27, will be bitterly disappointed to be ruled out of his side’s next set of games, especially considering he had appeared to be recapturing some of his best form.

Whilst in action during Saturday’s Premier League clash against the in-form Everton, Pogba was pictured pulling a muscle in his leg and was immediately subbed off.

In light of the Frenchman’s recent injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently confirmed the extent of his injury which will see him sidelined ‘for a few weeks’.

Speaking recently to MUTV, as quoted by Sky Sports, the Norwegian said: “It’s an injury that will take a few weeks to heal.

“He’s just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we’ll get him back as soon and as safely as we can.

“Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks. [So it is] a few weeks definitely.

“You never want to be injured and especially now Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football. For us, we just have to take as many points and wins as possible when you lose players.

“We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much.”

Pogba’s absence will not be the ideal match preparation for Solskjaer who is currently preparing his Red Devils to host West Ham United in the FA Cup’s Fifth Round on Tuesday.

