Arsenal and Barcelona linked with highly-rated director of football

Arsenal and Barcelona have been named as potential destinations for Ajax director of football Marc Overmars at some point in the future.

The Dutchman is currently back at Ajax, one of the clubs where he spent his playing career, but it seems he also wouldn’t say no to a potential return to two other clubs he played for – Arsenal and Barcelona.

This is according to Valentijn Driessen of De Telegraaf, cited by Mundo Deportivo, as he says it’s an open secret that Overmars would welcome opportunities at either of those teams.

Arsenal could definitely do with a change in that department after some questionable recent work in the transfer market, with big-name signings like Nicolas Pepe and Willian not really working out.

Overmars has done fine work on limited money at Ajax, so could be an upgrade on current man Edu in that department.

Barcelona are also going through a difficult period by their high standards, so might well also be tempted by bringing Overmars back to the Nou Camp in this kind of role.