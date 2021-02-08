Menu

Newcastle star reveals important behind-the-scenes meeting over PL survival

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United star Paul Dummett has revealed an important meeting between the club’s players about Premier League survival.

The Magpies earned an important win over Southampton at the weekend and also recently performed well to gain an important three points against Everton.

MORE: Newcastle United star set to miss rest of season through injury

In general, however, Steve Bruce’s side are still struggling and Dummett has spoken about the importance of having the right mentality in the squad about staying in the top flight.

“The lads have spoken about it and said that no matter where your future lies – whether you’re out of contract, whether you’ll be leaving. whether you’ve got three years left on your contract – it doesn’t matter, because if you leave, you don’t want a relegation on your CV,” Dummett said.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United set to spend big on centre-back in summer window
Video: Hudson-Odoi and Mount display unbelievable tekkers as Chelsea turn on the style under Tuchel
West Ham boss David Moyes aims sly dig at Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of FA Cup clash

“With the amount of games we were starting to get beat in, we were getting under more and more pressure every week, and it was important to get that win against Everton.

“The mentality of the team we have it isn’t a group that will give up.”

More Stories Paul Dummett

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.