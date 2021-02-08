Neymar close to new PSG deal with Ligue 1 giants set to go all out for Lionel Messi

Paris-Saint Germain attacker Neymar is reportedly close to signing a new contract because the Ligue 1 giants are planning an audacious swoop for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi’s time at Barcelona has become the subject to much speculation in recent times after a period of turmoil at the club prompted the South American great to question his future.

Despite flirting with the possibility of leave Catalonia last summer, during an exclusive interview with Goal, the world-class playmaker admitted he would remain with Barcelona for at least one more season.

However, naturally, with the summer window quickly approaching, added to the fact Messi’s current deal expires at the same time, speculation surrounding where he’ll play next has once again intensified.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano who claims Neymar will pen a new deal because he knows his employers will do all they can to land Messi.

Neymar, who is a former team-mate of Messi’s has never been shy in his eagerness to once again play with the Argentinian maestro and according to Romano, this has now become a genuine possibility.

Romano claims that Neymar is close to agreeing a new four-year contract which would see him stay at the Parc des Prince until 2025.