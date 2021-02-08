Menu

(Photo) Man City star gives hilarious response to horrendous penalty vs Liverpool

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has seen the funny side of his horrendous penalty miss during Sunday’s important Premier League match against Liverpool.

READ MORE: How UFC’s stars reacted to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers winning the NFL’s 55th Super Bowl

Man City eventually ran out 4-1 winners as they continue in their title charge, however, whilst the game was still at 0-0, midfielder Gundogan was tasked with converting a spot-kick.

In an eager attempt to gift his side the lead, the German blasted the ball way above Alisson’s head and well over the bar.

More Stories / Latest News
Referee Mike Dean pulls out of Premier League fixtures after death threats to family
David Wagner keen on Bournemouth job but two big names ruled out
Liverpool line up superb potential free transfer to freshen up struggling forward line

Thankfully, a Phil Foden masterclass helped secure Man City with all three-points meaning Gundogan’s early gaff became irrelevant.

Taking to his social media after the match, the midfielder gave a brilliant response to a moment which coincided with the NFL’s 55th Super Bowl which took place early on Sunday morning.

“When they tell you it’s Super Bowl [weekend] and a Field Goal is worth 3 points…” Gundogan wrote.

More Stories ilkay gundogan Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.