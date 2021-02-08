Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid Dane Scarlett has issued fans with a message following his senior competitive debut during his side’s 2-0 win against West Brom last weekend.

Scarlett, just 16, was subbed on in place of star striker Son Heung-min during injury time.

The young striker’s appearance ensured he is now the club’s youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League at just 16 years and 320 days old.

In light of the youngster’s brilliant achievement, Scarlett took to his official social media after the game to give his thoughts as well as to send fans an exciting message.

Hinting that he is more than prepared to continue in his impressive development, the teenager said: “Premier League Debut. Massive performance from the boys. Grateful for every opportunity. The hard work continues.”