Menu

(Photo) Tottenham Hotspur starlet sends fans message following Premier League debut

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid Dane Scarlett has issued fans with a message following his senior competitive debut during his side’s 2-0 win against West Brom last weekend.

READ MORE: UFC 258 all you need to know: How to watch in the UK, fight times plus full fight card

Scarlett, just 16, was subbed on in place of star striker Son Heung-min during injury time.

The young striker’s appearance ensured he is now the club’s youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League at just 16 years and 320 days old.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid consider launching raid for Premier League midfielder in efforts to replace Toni Kroos
Florentino Perez dreams of having in-form Man City star at Real Madrid
Chelsea’s pursuit of David Alaba hinges on player lowering astronomical wage demands

In light of the youngster’s brilliant achievement, Scarlett took to his official social media after the game to give his thoughts as well as to send fans an exciting message.

Hinting that he is more than prepared to continue in his impressive development, the teenager said: “Premier League Debut. Massive performance from the boys. Grateful for every opportunity. The hard work continues.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DS (@danescarlett9)

More Stories Dane Scarlett

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.