PSG interested in signing Man United star, €20M bid already being prepared

PSG are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, according to Todo Fichajes.

De Gea has been one of the best goalkeepers on the planet over the course of the last decade, but has fallen short in recent times.

With Dean Henderson coming through at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to be forced into making a decision sooner or later.

As per Todo Fichajes, PSG could make it for him, with the Ligue 1 giants keen to take De Gea to the Parc des Princes.

The report notes that Mauricio Pochettino’s men could offer €20M in exchange for the United stopper.

It remains to be seen if that’ll be enough to convince United to cash-in, but with his contract expiring in 2023, this could be their last opportunity to get a good fee in exchange for him.

You get the feeling, though, that €20M might not be quite enough.