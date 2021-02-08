Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering reigniting his interest in Youri Tielemans as he bids to replace Toni Kroos, according to Don Balon.

Kroos has been a quite superb servant to Real Madrid since signing for the club from Bayern Munich, but he won’t be around forever, nor will midfield counterpart Luka Modric.

Perez would do well to think ahead while he still has top players vying for places in his midfield in order to ensure it stays that way.

As per a report published by Don Balon, that’s exactly what he’s planning to do, with Leicester City star Youri Tielemans being considered as an option.

Tielemans was once considered one of the football world’s best talents, but his time at AS Monaco was not as successful as some would have predicted.

The Belgian is now really hitting his stride at Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers, as well as establishing himself as a key player for his country.

It comes as no surprise to hear that, as Don Balon report, Real Madrid have taken notice. Whether they’ll stump up the cash to get the deal done is another matter entirely.