Real Sociedad v Manchester United location has been determined – travel restrictions permitting

According to Marca’s Chris Winterburn, Real Sociedad vs Manchester United is likely to be played in Turin, Italy.

The knockout stages of the Champions League are facing difficulties which have never before been encountered.

Traditionally, having the best teams from across Europe compete against each other is what gives the Champions League and Europa League their appeal, but in the midst of a global pandemic, with travel restrictions in place for now and the foreseeable future, it’s less than ideal.

Nonetheless, the show must go on. A Europa league knockout stage clash between Real Sociedad and Manchester United is not going to be called off, even with everything that’s going on in the world at current. Instead, a solution needs to be found.

Chris Winterburn, who writes for Madrid based publication Marca, believes that the fixture will instead be played in Turin, under the lights where Juventus ordinarily play their football.

Perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to get himself a pass into the stadium to watch his former side in action.

