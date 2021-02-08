Cristiano Ronaldo contacts former Real Madrid team-mate over Juventus transfer

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly contacted his old Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane over a potential transfer to join him in Turin.

This is according to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who suggest Juventus are looking to strengthen in defence, and it seems obvious that a proven player like Varane could be a great option.

The France international has had a fine career at the Bernabeu and could surely play for almost any top club in Europe.

It would surely also be tempting for Varane to link up with Ronaldo again at Juve, with the pair enjoying so much success together in their time at Madrid.

Don Balon add that Varane himself could also be open to making the move to Juventus, so Ronaldo could have some luck in persuading his former team-mate to follow him to Italy.

Real Madrid could do without losing a key defensive player as Sergio Ramos is ageing and also nearing the end of his contract.