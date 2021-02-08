Menu

Video: Roy Keane reacts to being shown his viral TikTok dance on FIFA 21

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Micah Richards had a lot of fun showing fellow pundit Roy Keane his viral TikTok video clip yesterday.

Watch the video below as Richards shows Keane the clip of his FIFA 21 player doing an elaborate dance to celebrate a goal on FIFA 21…

Keane, as ever, seems hugely unimpressed with this kind of thing, with the grumpy Irishman reacting in typical fashion.

It’s been a real treat seeing Richards and Keane on punditry duty together as they genuinely seem to enjoy a surprisingly good rapport!

More Stories Micah Richards Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.