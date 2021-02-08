Micah Richards had a lot of fun showing fellow pundit Roy Keane his viral TikTok video clip yesterday.

Watch the video below as Richards shows Keane the clip of his FIFA 21 player doing an elaborate dance to celebrate a goal on FIFA 21…

A lot of fans asked me to show Roy a funny video from TikTok and I wasn’t going to let you all down… I just can’t play you the real audio ?? pic.twitter.com/a4BbKH8UBo — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) February 7, 2021

Keane, as ever, seems hugely unimpressed with this kind of thing, with the grumpy Irishman reacting in typical fashion.

It’s been a real treat seeing Richards and Keane on punditry duty together as they genuinely seem to enjoy a surprisingly good rapport!