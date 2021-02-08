Real Madrid to Man United: Report claims world star wants to move to Old Trafford this summer

Sergio Ramos’ camp are travelling to England next week to close a deal with Manchester United, according to Todo Fichajes.

Ramos, who has been one of the best defenders of his generation, is out of contract with Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

At the grand old age of 34, he could be forgiven for seeking one final challenge before his prime years come to an end.

As per Todo Fichajes, both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are keen to offer him that, but it’s the latter in pole position.

Todo Fichajes believe that Ramos wants to try out life in the Premier League, with his representatives set to fly to England to close a deal.

This one has appeared from virtually nowhere so has to be taken with a pinch of salt, but you get the feeling it’ll be enough to get United fans excited.

More excited than Ramos would be to play alongside Harry Maguire, anyway…