Thiago Silva is hoping to extend his contract with Chelsea beyond the end of the season, according to the Telegraph.

Up until he sustained a muscle injury during the victory over Tottenham last Thursday, Silva’s time at Chelsea had been plain sailing.

Despite the Brazilian being 36-years-old and not getting any younger, he’s still one of the best centre-backs in the country.

Silva has shown exactly why he has had such an illustrious career, with his brain his most effective tool when defending.

It’s for that reason why he has been able to continue to operate at such a high level even with his body deteriorating.

As per the Telegraph, Silva has no intentions of slowing down or heading for a payday somewhere warm, either.

Their report claims that he wants to extend his Chelsea contract beyond this season and into next.

It’s difficult to imagine the Chelsea hierarchy, or Thomas Tuchel, having any problem with that.