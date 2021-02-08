Three top European clubs ready to welcome Man United star

The speculation surrounding Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba continues to mount with three of Europe’s biggest clubs expected to go all out to sign him in the summer.

Pogba, 27, recently limped off injured during his side’s Premier League tie against Everton, with fans now left to sweat on his availability heading into their FA Cup tie against West Ham on Tuesday.

Despite having his critics during the past five-years, Pogba’s current form is undeniable as the Frenchman continues to keep new-signing Donny van de Beek out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

However, with a little less than 18-months left on his current deal and with no signs of a renewal, fans are beginning to believe that their 27-year-old midfielder could be moved on during the summer transfer window.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Italian outlet Calciomercato who claim that Pogba is a strong target for Juventus, Paris-Saint Germain and Real Madrid.

The report claims all three clubs would love to ‘welcome Pogba with open arms’, with the World Cup winner’s heart believed to be set on a return to Turin.

It has been claimed that Solskjaer would rather see his star midfielder commit his long-term future to the Red Devils, but there is a general acceptance that Pogba could move on sooner rather than later.