Video: Chelsea star’s embrace with Thomas Tuchel bad news for Bayern Munich in transfer pursuit

Thomas Tuchel is getting the best out of Callum Hudson-Odoi – and the pair look to have already developed a close relationship.

Hudson-Odoi was a bit-part player under Frank Lampard, with Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech being given minutes ahead of him on the flanks.

Tuchel has introduced a system at Chelsea which utilises wing-backs, they’ve arguably been the most effective players for the Blues in his reign to date, and that’s brought the best out of Hudson-Odoi.

The youngster is strengthening his bid to head to the European Championships in the summer, and that’s all thanks to the influence of Tuchel, who is maximising his potential having only worked with him for a number of weeks.

The pair look closer than Hudson-Odoi ever was with Lampard, with a full-time embrace after yesterday’s win over Sheffield United displaying just how tight-knit they have become.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that they will never hear Hudson-Odoi’s name mentioned alongside Bayern Munich again…

Thomas Tuchel & Callum Hudson-Odoi at full-time.? pic.twitter.com/DnI2y3uc40 — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) February 7, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Sky Sports reported at the tail end of the summer transfer window that Chelsea had once again knocked back interest from Bayern in Hudson-Odoi, having been chasing him since 2019.

The report noted that the offer on the table was a loan with a buy option worth a potential £70M. On recent evidence, Tuchel will be delighted that Chelsea didn’t cave to their interest.