(Video) Marseille star attempts to kick Neymar in face before injuring himself

Olympique Marseille
Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez was back in action on Sunday evening when his side faced-off against Ligue 1 contenders PSG.

The notoriously heated encounter ended with Mauricio Pochettino’s side running out 2-0 winners after goals from Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi sealed all three-points.

Despite the Parisians putting in a great performance to go three-points behind league leaders Lille, one of the game’s most talked about moments was when Gonzalez found himself facing up against Neymar.

Running and full pelt down the left-flank, the Brazilian superstar was heading directly towards goal and in a desperate attempt to stop him, Gonzalez attempted to kick him in the face.

Unfortunately, Gonzalez’s attempt was unsuccessful but soon after, the centre-back tried to bring the South American down again which resulted in the defender injuring himself.

Pictures courtesy of Eleven 2 Directo

