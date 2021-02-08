Menu

Video: Hudson-Odoi and Mount display unbelievable tekkers as Chelsea turn on the style under Tuchel

Chelsea’s academy products were turning on the style against Sheffield United yesterday night.

If Frank Lampard’s reign as manager was good for one thing, it was bridging the gap between the academy and the first-team.

The likes of Reece James, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham all thrived under his stewardship – although, Callum Hudson-Odoi not so much.

MORE: Photo: “What a player” – John Terry wowed by Chelsea star’s skill vs Sheffield United

Hudson-Odoi has already been performing at a higher level under Thomas Tuchel than he was under Lampard, with the winger looking certain to develop into a key player under the German.

Though he was rested against Sheffield United yesterday, he still produced a moment to remember, an ingenious skill pass into the path of Mount.

Mount was not prepared to let CHO be the only Chelsea star circulating on TikTok this week, though. He turned on the style himself with a gorgeous flick over his opponent.

Chelsea have a plethora of young talent on their hands. Tuchel is a lucky man…

 

