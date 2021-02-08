Menu

Video: Leeds United star Raphinha ends Gary Cahill’s career with outrageous skill and nutmeg

Crystal Palace FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United attacker Raphinha almost sent Gary Cahill into an early retirement this evening with a quite outrageous piece of skill.

Raphinha signed for Leeds in the summer transfer window, with the intention of his acquisition to strengthen their chances of being competitive in the Premier League.

While Leeds’ debut campaign in the Premier League has been a roller-coaster ride, they, and Raphinha in particular, have never failed to entertain.

Raphinha has shown once again tonight during Leeds’ clash with Crystal Palace why he’s such a fun player to watch – unless your name’s Gary Cahill, of course.

More Stories / Latest News
AC Milan working on triple contract extension with three key players currently available for free in June
Real Sociedad v Manchester United location has been determined – travel restrictions permitting
Video: Arsenal defender takes dig at Mikel Arteta while appearing as guest on talk show

Have a look at the insane piece of skill pulled off by Raphinha which saw the ball fly through Cahill’s legs, in what was a moment to forget for the Chelsea man.



Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

All due respect to Leeds, if Raphinha carries on embarrassing Premier League defenders in this manner, it’s only a matter of time before he’s picked up by one of the big boys…

More Stories Gary Cahill Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.