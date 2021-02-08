Video: Leeds United star Raphinha ends Gary Cahill’s career with outrageous skill and nutmeg

Leeds United attacker Raphinha almost sent Gary Cahill into an early retirement this evening with a quite outrageous piece of skill.

Raphinha signed for Leeds in the summer transfer window, with the intention of his acquisition to strengthen their chances of being competitive in the Premier League.

While Leeds’ debut campaign in the Premier League has been a roller-coaster ride, they, and Raphinha in particular, have never failed to entertain.

Raphinha has shown once again tonight during Leeds’ clash with Crystal Palace why he’s such a fun player to watch – unless your name’s Gary Cahill, of course.

Have a look at the insane piece of skill pulled off by Raphinha which saw the ball fly through Cahill’s legs, in what was a moment to forget for the Chelsea man.

oh my god raphinha pic.twitter.com/HwertXmy56 — Charlie (@_CJAV) February 8, 2021





Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

All due respect to Leeds, if Raphinha carries on embarrassing Premier League defenders in this manner, it’s only a matter of time before he’s picked up by one of the big boys…