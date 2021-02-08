David Moyes’ pursuit of KV Oostende’s Fashion Sakala has been handed a boost after the striker’s contract talks with the Belgian club reportedly hit a stumbling block.

Sakala, 23, is a fast-paced Zambian striker who is currently plying his trade in the Jupiler Pro League.

After joining KV Oostende in 2018 from Russian side Spartak Moscow’s second-tier side, the exciting forward has gone on to feature in 91 matches in all competitions.

Boasting a decent goal scoring record, the 23-year-old African has racked-up 28 goals and seven assists.

In light of the young attacker’s respectable form, according to the Daily Record, Sakala has emerged as a transfer target for the likes of Rangers, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

However, in what could turn out to be some shrewd business from whichever side snap him up given the fact his contract expires in less than six-months time, KV Oostende face a race against time if they’re to tie down their leading striker.

The Daily Record’s report claims that despite trying to get Sakala to sign on the dotted line, contract talks have stalled with the striker’s future now extremely uncertain.