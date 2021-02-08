West Ham manager David Moyes has appeared to aim a subtle dig at Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the two teams meeting in the FA Cup this week.

Moyes notably had a difficult spell as manager of the Red Devils in the 2013/14 season, and didn’t get much time to turn things around after being given the difficult job of replacing the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Moyes may well feel hard done by on that, with the Scottish tactician now seemingly taking a bit of a swipe at the club for affording much more time to Solskjaer.

Discussing how well the Norwegian tactician has done with Man Utd, Moyes twice mentioned that it could be down to how much patience the club have shown him.

“Given the time that he’s been given, he’s started to mould together a really young, exciting team,” Moyes is quoted by the Daily Mail.

“They’ve had a couple of really good players come through their academy and brought in a couple of players to help their team also.

“I think they’re building a nice team and the time Ole’s been given to do that has helped.”

It probably is the case that Solskjaer has been given a bit of an easier time due to being a United legend from his playing days, but Moyes surely can’t have too many complaints after doing a pretty poor job during his time in Manchester.