Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong is reportedly open to a transfer to Newcastle United.

The Magpies are one of a number of top flight clubs to show an interest in Armstrong amid his fine form in front of goal in the Championship this season.

Blackburn would do well to keep hold of Armstrong at this rate, with the 23-year-old also recently linked with West Ham.

It now seems the player himself would be interested in the opportunity to move to St James’ Park if an offer came along.

Newcastle have not had the best of seasons so could do with strengthening their side, and Armstrong might be a smart signing due to his likely lower asking price.

Armstrong is not yet proven in the Premier League but he is surely too good to keep playing in the Championship for much longer.