Arsenal identify young player to fill problem area as priority summer transfer target

Arsenal FC
Arsenal are reportedly making a young left-back one of their main priorities for the summer transfer window.

Kieran Tierney has been a fine player for the Gunners since joining from Celtic, but he’s also had some problems staying fit, with Mikel Arteta lacking much in the way of a backup in that position.

According to The Athletic, this should now see Arsenal try to bring in a promising young understudy for Tierney in the summer, though the report doesn’t name anyone specific.

It will be interesting to see which names come up for Arsenal in the weeks and months ahead, but most fans would surely agree this is a move that makes sense.

Having said that, they’ll surely also be hoping Tierney can get a bit more luck with injuries, as the Scotland international has shown immense potential in the games that he has played.

It would be a big waste of talent if Tierney didn’t go on to become a star player for Arsenal, and perhaps a future captain as well.

