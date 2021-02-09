Arsenal handed huge injury boost ahead of exciting Leeds United clash

Mikel Arteta has been handed a huge boost ahead of his side’s Premier League match against Leeds United next weekend.

The Gunners are set to host Marcelo Bielsa’s in-form Whites when the two sides collide on Valentine’s Day, in a match that has all the makings to be anything but a love-affair.

Arsenal will head into Sunday’s domestic match in dire form overall after taking just one-point from their last four league fixtures.

Elsewhere, after claiming an impressive 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night, Leeds United will fancy their chances when they travel to the country’s capital on the weekend.

Despite being in a dreadful patch of form which has seen the Gunners slip to 11th place in the league table, Arteta has been handed some rare good news ahead of his side’s next match.

According to a recent report from Football London, defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, who picked up a knock against Aston Villa last weekend, is set to be fit in time to feature against Leeds United.

The Ghanaian midfielder appeared to injury himself against Villa and was subsequently subbed off in place of Willian with 15-minutes to go.

However, despite initial concerns regarding how long the highly-rated midfielder would be out for, he is now expected to win his fitness race and is likely to be named in Arteta’s weekend squad.