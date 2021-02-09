Arsenal have reportedly been handed a major fitness boost as it looks like Thomas Partey’s injury might not be as serious as feared.

According to football.london, the Ghana international has a chance of making it back into the team to take on Leeds United at the weekend, despite suffering yet another setback as he had to go off in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Partey has not had the easiest of times at the Emirates Stadium so far, with the 27-year-old in and out of the team due to continued injury problems.

Having shone at Atletico Madrid, it seems clear Partey could make a huge impact at Arsenal once he gets a regular run in the team.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in poor form and need their best players available, so it could be crucial for them to have Partey back against Leeds on Sunday.

The report from football.london adds that Partey is now recovering as he seeks to get over his latest knock and get back onto the pitch.