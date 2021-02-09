Menu

Arsenal handed potentially important injury boost ahead of Leeds United clash

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a major fitness boost as it looks like Thomas Partey’s injury might not be as serious as feared.

According to football.london, the Ghana international has a chance of making it back into the team to take on Leeds United at the weekend, despite suffering yet another setback as he had to go off in the defeat to Aston Villa.

MORE: Barcelona ready to sell Arsenal transfer target

Partey has not had the easiest of times at the Emirates Stadium so far, with the 27-year-old in and out of the team due to continued injury problems.

Having shone at Atletico Madrid, it seems clear Partey could make a huge impact at Arsenal once he gets a regular run in the team.

More Stories / Latest News
“What’s not to like?” – Chelsea legend explains what’s impressed him about Thomas Tuchel
Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp he needs three signings
“Criminal” – Rio Ferdinand admits he’d be “going nuts” at Man United ace after error vs Everton

Mikel Arteta’s side are in poor form and need their best players available, so it could be crucial for them to have Partey back against Leeds on Sunday.

The report from football.london adds that Partey is now recovering as he seeks to get over his latest knock and get back onto the pitch.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.