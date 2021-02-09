Menu

Barcelona and Juventus show interest in signing Chelsea veteran defender

Both Barcelona and Juventus are interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva, according to Don Balon.

It’s not often that you see a 36-year-old, out of contract at the end of the season and being desired by three of Europe’s finest – but Thiago Silva is a unique case.

The Brazilian, who signed for Chelsea in the summer after his PSG contract came to an end, has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge.

Silva has rolled back the years this campaign, revolutionising Chelsea’s defence, which was shaky and unreliable last term.

It’s no surprise that, as Don Balon report, Barcelona and Juventus are keen on signing him.

However, the report notes that Silva looks set to extend his stay at Chelsea by a further year, leaving the two heavyweights disappointed.

Centre-backs of his calibre are hard to come by, so Chelsea will be looking to milk every ounce of quality they can out of Silva before seeing him depart.

