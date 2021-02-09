Menu

Borussia Dortmund report huge financial losses

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have reported losses up to £23m which were released in their financial figures for the first-half of the 2020-21 financial year.

The German side actually generated net profits for the second quarter of the financial year but the losses incurred for the first-quarter were too great to see the club turn an overall profit.

The club’s turnover is reported to have decreased by almost £53m to £155.55m, down from £208m the previous year.

The Black and Yellows currently sit in sixth place in the Bundesliga table, two places outside of the Champions League spot.

Failure to qualify into Europe’s most illustrious competition will undoubtedly add to the side’s precarious financial position.

The recently released financial figures, as reported by Aktie (via ESPN) will undoubtedly add to speculation surrounding winger Jadon Sancho’s long-term future.

After a summer of rumours suggested the English attacker could join Premier League giants Manchester United for around £100m (Sky Sports), a move ultimately failed to materialise.

However, with finances exceptionally tight at the Signal Iduna Park, the potential sale of their 20-year-old winger could be used as the perfect solution, for all parties.

