Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could reportedly be ready to majorly change the club’s transfer plans for the summer.

The Blues have been linked with new centre-back signings such as Jerome Boateng and Ibrahima Konate in recent times, but Tuchel may yet decide against signing one at all.

The German tactician may instead continue to use Andreas Christensen after his surprisingly fine form in recent games.

This is according to a report in football.london, who highlight how solid the Denmark international has looked in Tuchel’s system, which uses a three-man defence.

Christensen previously shone in that kind of set-up during a highly impressive loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, but he’s rarely had that opportunity at Chelsea.

Frank Lampard and Maurizio Sarri favoured two central defenders, but Tuchel’s arrival could now get the best out of Christensen.

This, in turn, could save CFC plenty of money in the transfer market this summer.