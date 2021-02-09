Menu

“What’s not to like?” – Chelsea legend explains what’s impressed him about Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has spoken out on how impressed he’s been by new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician, formerly of big clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, recently replaced Frank Lampard after a poor first half of the season, and he quickly seems to have made a real impact.

MORE: Chelsea legend reveals concern over Frank Lampard handling of Blues youngster, wants club to look at Man City model

Hudson likes what he’s seen of Tuchel already, saying it seems clear to him that his personality is right for the job.

Tuchel doesn’t seem to show much ego and has been smart with his approach with his players so far, according to Hudson, who compared him favourably against former manager Jose Mourinho.

“I know a few Chelsea fans and although they loved Frank as a player and a person they are happy with Tuchel, what’s not to like?” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“I think he is looking at the individual more than the team in this initial “test”, with not just their ability to play, but their response on being left out or taken off – a clever ploy.

“I liked him from Day 1 and unlike a certain Jose ‘Special One’ Mourinho he looks to be more interested in the job than his self importance, which I like.

“Some managers – and I played under a couple – think that they’re bigger than both the club and the game. They live in Cloud Cuckoo Land, but get found out in the end. Like Jose, at last.

“So far, so very good, and although the performance against Sheffield United was not great he was happy with the win and the response.”

