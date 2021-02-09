Hakim Ziyech sends message to Thomas Tuchel after “bloody annoying” start at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has sent a clear message to new manager Thomas Tuchel as he looks to break into his plans after a difficult time with injuries.

The Morocco international has not featured as much as he would’ve liked at Chelsea so far this season, and Tuchel has overlooked him in recent games despite him now being fit and available again.

Ziyech looked a top performer during his time at previous club Ajax and one imagines he could surely offer plenty to Tuchel’s side in a variety of roles.

Perhaps in a bid to win a place, the 27-year-old made it clear he’s not too fussed about what position he takes up, saying he can play on the wing or centrally.

Ziyech doesn’t mind where he plays, as long as he does play, so it will be interesting to see if Tuchel takes notice of this.

The player said this amid his struggles at Stamford Bridge, admitting that his early injury problems have been annoying.

“It has been a difficult first six months for me at Chelsea,” he told Ziggo Sport.

“I began with an injury, came back and then got injured again. Things have not gone as I had hoped.

“The pace of the game over here is much quicker than it was at Ajax. I picked that up straight away, and then I got injured in my first training game.

“That sets you back completely and then it happens again. It was bloody annoying.”

He added: “We’ll have to see what type of system he [Tuchel] favours.

“I don’t mind whether I play on the right wing or in the middle, just so long as I can play. For me that is the main thing.

“I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, and I won’t put pressure on myself.

“The best of Hakim Ziyech is yet to come.”