Video: Chelsea troll rivals Arsenal and Tottenham with viral meme

Chelsea have trolled their London rivals with the viral meme that is absolutely everywhere at the moment.

See below for the tweet just put out by the Blues, as they suggest they’re searching for another London winner of the Champions League…

Searching for another Champions League winner in London like…

pic.twitter.com/sRKxjNCllz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 9, 2021

Chelsea lifted the trophy in 2012 after beating Bayern Munich on penalties, while Arsenal and Tottenham are the only other London clubs to ever reach the final, with both ending up on the losing side in 2006 and 2019, respectively.

Other London sides have not even come remotely close to winning the famous trophy, so one imagines Chelsea were aiming this at two of their biggest rivals as it’s sure to sting Gooners and Spurs supporters.