Eden Hazard admits being ‘injured’ is not the ‘end of the world’ with constant fitness issues plaguing Real Madrid career

According to Goal, Eden Hazard has told the Premier Sports Network’s ‘On The Front Foot’ magazine that being ‘injured’ is not the ‘end of the world’, after constant fitness issues since joining Real Madrid.

Goal report that Hazard is currently sidelined with yet another muscle injury, with Zinedine Zidane hoping the can return in two to three weeks, with the star set miss Madrid’s Champions League tie.

Constant injury troubles have hindered Hazard’s career since his massive exit from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for an initial fee of £88m in a deal worth up to £130m, as per the Evening Standard.

The 30-year-old has been limited to just 35 appearances since joining Los Blancos, with Hazard also suffering an absence due to Covid-19 as well this season.

Hazard told ‘On The Front Foot’ that his ambition is to play for another five or six years, with the tricky attacker admitting being ‘injured’ isn’t so bad as he’s surrounded by family.

The superstar added that the injuries he’s suffered simply ‘take time to heal’ and aren’t the kind that could’ve been overcome faster.

Here’s what Hazard had to say on his injury troubles and ambitions to play until the age of 36:

“I’m just hoping to play football for as long as possible, and I always try to enjoy myself on the pitch.”

“When it comes to the end of my career I can look back at my achievements, but my priority now is playing well and enjoying my football.”

“I don’t think about where I will be in the next few years, I try to focus on the next match and the next training session..”

“I’ve only just turned 30 so as long as my body feels good, hopefully I can keep playing for at least another five or six years.”

“I’m lucky that when I’m injured and stuck at home, I have my family to get me through. It’s not the end of the world for me because I can spend time with my kids, when you’re alone and injured it can be tough but I’m lucky that I have my family to support me.”

“When you’re injured there’s only so much you can do, you can work to get better faster but the injuries I have had to just take time to heal.”

“I just have to wait, work hard to get better and when I’m at home I can enjoy the time with my family.”

It’s nice to see Hazard discuss the ‘support’ from his wife and children as his fitness issues are unfortunately continuing this season.

The Belgian has been limited to just 13 appearances so far this term, scoring three times, the ace also found himself on the vicious end of a Burger King joke recently which was very harsh.

Hazard became one of the best players in the world with his fine displays in the Premier League, his exciting style of play made him a big recruit for Los Blancos but things just haven’t worked out so far.