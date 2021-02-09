Menu

Everton’s huge demands for star striker set to scupper Arsenal’s transfer plans

Despite being interested in Everton’s in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Toffees’ huge transfer demands for the Englishman are reportedly likely to prevent Arsenal from making a move.

Calvert-Lewin, 23, has been in blistering form since the turn of the 2020-21 season.

After featuring in 24 matches in all competitions the young English forward has already racked-up an impressive 17 goals.

The 23-year-old marksman’s inspired form has undoubtedly had a huge hand in Carlo Ancelotti’s side competing for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Despite sitting in seventh place in the Premier League on 37-points, the Toffees still have two games in-hand over arch-rivals Liverpool, who occupy fourth place on 40-points.

In light of Calvert-Lewin’s incredible goalscoring form there are growing questions over his long-term future in Merseyside.

There have been suggestions from selections of fans that the prolific forward has emerged as a transfer target for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who are enduring a dreadful season overall.

Currently placed in the bottom half of the league table, it goes without saying, the Londoners are desperately in-need of more goals.

However, more bad news could be on the horizon for fans of the Gunners after a recent report from Football London claimed Stan Kroenke’s club could be priced out of a move for Calvert-Lewin.

When asked by fans whether or not Arsenal are likely to act on their interest in Calvert-Lewin, chief Arsenal reporter Chris Wheatley said: “Calvert-Lewin is an excellent player but Everton would command a huge fee for him so I don’t think that one is likely to happen anytime soon.”

 

  1. JOHN BROOKS says:
    February 9, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Hey, I’ve got another reason that may scupper the deal! There’s not a chance in hell that he’s leaving Everton.

