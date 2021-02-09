According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United face a difficult decision regarding the contract of Dwight Gayle, with the striker understandably frustrated at his lack of game time.

With the 31-year-old’s contract expiring this summer, the Chronicle report that Gayle would require a ‘good offer’ to further commit to the Magpies, instead of walking away on a free.

It’s added that the gifted finisher was handed new terms before agreeing to join West Brom as part of a loan swap deal that brought Salomon Rondon to St James’ Park.

Gayle joined the Magpies from Palace after they were relegated, with the ace firing the side to promotion at the first time of asking, but his Premier League action for Newcastle has been minimal lately.

The centre-forward was a key figure during 17/18 but was then switched out for Rondon, with Gayle then once again showing his prolific ability in the Championship for the Baggies.

By the time Gayle had returned from that successful spell, Rafa Benitez had left his post as manager, with Steve Bruce coming in and since a smaller role for the Arsenal academy graduate.

Gayle contributed four goals and two assists in the Premier League last season as he started half of his 20 appearances, with the ace’s role now becoming even smaller this term.

A knee injury has been one of the factors for all of Gayle’s seven top-flight outings come off the bench, so has the addition of Callum Wilson and the fact that Bruce fields one striker as part of his system.

The Chronicle report that Fulham hold a long-standing interest in the forward, whilst it’s stressed that the Magpies did not receive any January bids for Gayle.

Newcastle have a very difficult decision on their hands, they can either hand another contract to a player that’s used sparingly or lose a striker on a free who can has the ability to be very valuable elsewhere.