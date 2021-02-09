“I quite fancied him” – Paul Gascoigne opens up about attraction to “ladyboy” England international icon

England legend Paul Gascoigne has revealed how he fancied Gary Lineker upon his arrival at Tottenham, as has been reported by The Sun.

Here we go again – another NSFW story from Gazza which I’ll probably get sacked for writing up.

While Gazza is rough and ready, and that’s the understatement of the century, he does provide non-stop entertainment.

You can’t help but love him, as a personality and a former pro.

You can be sure that there’s a fair few playing the game right now who would have loved to have shared a dressing room with Gazza.

Although, the preened and pretty modern day footballers might think again after hearing these comments from Gazza.

He’s quoted by The Sun saying:

“I remember when we signed Gary I quite fancied him, he didn’t have a hair on his body. ”

“I remember saying, ‘Lineker you’re like a f***ing ladyboy.’ He just laughed.”

The Linekers are renown for spending plenty of time with their kit off.

One of them does it pool-side in Ibiza, while the other did it while presenting Match of The Day.

He’s not everyone’s type, but if you’re into FA Cup ears and Walkers crisps, Gary’s your man.