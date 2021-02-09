Immediate concern for Liverpool’s January signing as reports hint at summer move for Serie A star

Ozan Kabak had been linked with a move to Liverpool for a while so it made sense to see him move to Anfield in January, but Ben Davies was a much more surprising signing.

Time will tell if he was a panic move or if the club have something longer term in mind for him, but you can already see a scenario in the summer where he heads out on loan before being sold on for a small profit.

The early signs aren’t too promising for the former Preston man as he’s yet to feature for Liverpool, while a report from Calciomercato has indicated that Liverpool are very interested in Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

The Turkish defender looked promising when he broke through last season before picking up a nasty injury, while the change in manager hasn’t helped his cause at Juve either.

He’s been nothing more than a bit-part player this season but he does look like he could be a quality defender for years to come. He’s composed on the ball, solid in the air and has some pace to get him out of trouble, so it’s easy to see why Liverpool might be interested.

If he did arrive in the summer then that could relegate Davies to fifth or even sixth choice in the team, so it does look like one of those transfers that will make the list of “strangest January transfers” in a few years’ time.