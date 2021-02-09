Key Leeds man Kalvin Phillips injured before Arsenal tie in massive blow as Bielsa reacts and also explains Hernandez absence

Leeds United fans will be fretting over the fitness of Kalvin Phillips for the rest of the week, with their star midfielder forced off with an injury in the win against Crystal Palace.

Leeds were comfortable 2-0 victors but suffered a massive blow in the final stages of the game, Phillips went down in the last 15 minutes but continued on until he couldn’t anymore in the 88th minute.

There still isn’t any official word on Phillips yet, with Marcelo Bielsa telling the media that he understandably didn’t ‘know the state’ of the ace’s s injury immediately after the tie, per Leeds Live.

Bielsa explained Pablo Hernandez’s absence though, stating that the now fringe 35-year-old suffered a ‘minor muscle injury’ in the final training session before Palace and was left out as a ‘precaution’.

Leeds, who have won three of their last five Premier League matches, travel to Arsenal on the weekend in a key clash, Phillips would be a massive miss to the side.

Here’s what Bielsa had to say on Hernandez and Phillips during his post-match media duties:

“Pablo in the last session picked up a minor muscular injury. Although the injury was minor, it was better he didn’t play as a precaution.”

“Sincerely, I don’t know the state of Phillips’s injury now.”

Phillips is clearly vital to Bielsa’s system of play, being without the England international for the clash against the side that sit just one point below them will make things very difficult against the Gunners.

Considering that Hernandez has only featured in a bit-part role so far this season, the Spaniard’s latest setback is of course a disappointment but the team have shown they can do without the ace.

Leeds fans may be angered by the fact that Phillips continued on after he first went down, but at least the 25-year-old has until Sunday to recover – should the blow turn out to be a minor one of course.