Manchester United rival Chelsea and Liverpool for centre-back transfer

Manchester United have reportedly identified a new top centre-back target for the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils had been looking at RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, but now seem to have switched their focus to his team-mate Ibrahima Konate, according to the Independent.

The 21-year-old looks an impressive young talent who is also attracting ‘serious’ interest from United’s rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, according to the Independent.

Konate could be ideal for Man Utd’s needs at the moment, with their defence once again looking unconvincing in the 3-3 draw with Everton at the weekend.

Harry Maguire surely needs a better partner than Victor Lindelof, and Konate looks like he could be ideal for that role.

The France Under-21 international could undoubtedly also prove useful at Chelsea, where Thomas Tuchel looks in need of a long-term replacement for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva, while doubts remain over players like Antonio Rudiger.

Liverpool have also had a difficult season in defence, with Virgil van Dijk’s injury hitting them hard, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also struggled to stay fit.

It will be interesting to see which of these clubs can come out on top in this battle for Konate, who could be a hugely important variable in how well each of these teams fares next season.