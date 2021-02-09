According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, AC Milan are close to securing a pre-contract agreement to sign Florian Thauvin on a free transfer this summer, with the star to exit Marseille when his contract’s up.

Calciomercato report that Thauvin’s agents are continuing their negotiations with Milan and director of football Frederic Massara, with an agreement now close.

It’s added that the 28-year-old attacker has been offered a four-year contract worth €2.8m a season, which is worth around €53,000-a-week.

Calciomercato reported a couple of months ago that Leicester were also keen on the quality right-winger, with Brendan Rodgers requesting Thauvin’s signature.

Milan are now on the brink of beating ‘various Spanish and English’ clubs to the signing, with it added that the main issue now seems to be agreeing the fees Thauvin’s agents will net from the deal.

Thauvin impressed with Marseille enough to earn a move to Newcastle but an unconvincing stint up North led to a loan return just six months later, which was later made permanent.

Thauvin has taken his career to a next level since, the wide-man broke into the France squad and was part of the side that lifted the World Cup in the summer of 2018.

The 28-year-old has looked quality this season as well, with Thauvin contributing seven goals and seven assists in 22 Ligue 1 outings, whilst he picked up one in his six Champions League appearances before Marseille finished rock-bottom in the Group Stages.

It would be nice to see Thauvin return to the Premier League as he’s now a more polished player, but it appears that Leicester and other suitors will miss out on a quality free transfer signing to Milan.

Stefano Pioli’s side have given themselves their best chance of ending their ‘fallen giants’ status as they sit top of the Serie A table, Thauvin is the calibre of player that can bolster the side further next term.