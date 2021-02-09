Christian Falk, the chief football reporter for German publication Bild, has offered some big updates on the future of defender Dayot Upamecano, which don’t necessarily spell goods news for Man United.

Falk reports that there are now only three teams that are in for the RB Leipzig defender in Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea. With Falk later stating that Manchester United are out of the race.

Fussball Transfers claimed recently that Bayern are in pole position to recruit the star, with Upamecano having been in contact with both manager Hansi Flick and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Upamecano is resigned to leaving Leipzig this summer with the 22-year-old’s contract including a €42.5m release clause that can be triggered then, which is a relatively low-cost fee that clearly appeals.

True ? the decision of Dayot Upamecano is only between FC Bayern, Liverpool and Chelsea now @FCBayern @LFC @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 9, 2021

True ? @ManUtd have no more chance for a transfer of Dayot Upamecano @DieRotenBullen — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 9, 2021

Upamecano’s next appearance for the German outfit will be his 140th since joining in January 2017 from sister club Red Bull Salzburg, the 6ft1 defender has established himself as a real top young talent since.

Bayern are the side whose interest is confirmed, with Rummenigge stating that Upamecano is the ideal replacement for David Alaba this summer, with the Austrian set to leave on a free transfer.

Interestingly, Rummenigge explicitly named Liverpool and Chelsea as the ‘quite attractive’ clubs that the Bavarians would have to compete with, that rings true now that United have reportedly dropped out.

It appears as though United have realised chasing Upamecano isn’t the best idea with the Bavarians leading the pack, as the Independent report they’ve made teammate Ibrahima Konate their new top centre-back target.