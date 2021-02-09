Liverpool emerge as legitimate contenders to sign €50M-rated Real Madrid attacker

Liverpool are considering making a move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr in the summer transfer window, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Reds’ attempts to retain their Premier League crown effectively ended with a thumping 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

While Liverpool have been one of the best teams in Europe over the past few years, this version of them is beginning to look like it’s best days have passed.

Jurgen Klopp will surely demand investment into the squad over the summer, else he faces the possibility of being left behind by his rivals.

His attacking line has been the foundation of their success in recent campaigns, so a shake-up in that area of the pitch is certainly a possibility.

As per Todo Fichajes, Vinicius Jr, who is out of favour at Real Madrid, could emerge as an option for the reigning champions.

Their report claims that a €50M fee could get the deal done, which is a hefty fee, but would prove worthwhile if Vinicius Jr is able to fulfil his promise at Anfield.

Klopp does have a good track record when it comes to improving players, so perhaps, was he to move to Liverpool, it would be the making of Vinicius Jr.