Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp he needs three signings

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to give his team a lift with three new signings.

The Reds look in need of an overhaul as their current side has allowed standards to slip a long way since running away with the Premier League title last season.

Liverpool were immense in both 2018/19 and 2019/20 as they enjoyed Champions League and Premier League success, but Klopp arguably hasn’t done enough to freshen things up since then.

Of course, Liverpool have also been very unlucky with injuries this season, but Carragher seems to be talking sense as he highlights the need to make some statement signings as they did in the past.

Klopp inherited a struggling LFC side when he replaced Brendan Rodgers back in 2015, but he ended up bringing in several key players such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Carragher thinks Liverpool now need similar big-name signings to give this team a recharge.

“Initially, when Jurgen Klopp came in, Liverpool were a team who were sixth or seventh,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football, as quoted by the Metro.

“His first summer he brought in three players – Joel Matip, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Sadio Mane. That then took them into the Champions League.

“Over the next 12 months he then brought in Mohamed Salah in the summer, Virgil van Dijk in the January and Alisson on the back of the 2018 Champions League final. That then took them on again, to the Champions League win and the title.

“I think Liverpool are back at that stage where they need those three players to come in again to give them that jolt.”