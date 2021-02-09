Liverpool offer fee over 10 times lower than Fulham demands for Harvey Elliott as landmark tribunal transfer case begins

According to the Athletic (subscription required), with the tribunal to determine a fee for Harvey Elliott to start today, Fulham are seeking £10m from Liverpool for the exciting talent, with the Reds way off so far.

The Athletic report that the Anfield outfit, who signed the Liverpool-supporting attacker in the summer of 2019, are offering below £1m for Elliott, with Sky Sports putting that figure at a shock £750,000.

Elliott became the youngest player to ever feature in the Premier League at the end of the 18/19 season, in which Fulham were relegated. The ace made his first-team debut at just the age of 15 in the EFL Cup.

The Athletic state that Fulham are seeking a landmark fee for the tricky winger, who was first registered by the Cottagers at the age of 11.

Fulham’s demands seem to be completely fair considering, with the club believing the attacker had similar potential to Ryan Sessegnon – who was sold to Tottenham for a massive £24m.

Given that the new Brexit transfer rules make Under-18s players even more valuable and that the Reds have sold talents with little first-team experience for big fees in the past, like Rhian Brewster, it’s hard not to sympathise with Fulham in this situation.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea legend suggests Blues already need to replace summer signing who has “lost his way” Club aware that Man United and Chelsea are on alert for potential big-name transfer Liverpool remain ‘very attentive’ to attacking midfielder after ‘informal’ contact in January per European report

The Athletic pinpoint that Elliott’s case is seen as a landmark one as a low-cost outcome in favour of Liverpool could discourage smaller clubs from investing in their academies, which is a spot on point.

Liverpool’s sub £1m offer may have just been an initial one but for the promise that Elliott showed before he left Fulham, it still seems far too low.

Elliott made eight first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, mostly in cup competitions and is furthering his development with Blackburn Rovers this term.

The ace who represented England at Under-15s, 16s and 17s level whilst at Fulham has been phenomenal in the Championship, scoring four goals and contributing a remarkable eight assists.

With the Athletic adding that Elliott has already become the youngest ever player to start a match for the Reds last season, a figure closer to Fulham’s demands seems more than fair.