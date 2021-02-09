Real Madrid star could sign for Liverpool this summer – but only at the expense of one of the Reds’ finest

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid and Liverpool are considering agreeing to a sensational swap deal involving Sadio Mane and Marco Asensio.

Now, it’s pretty frequent that we see these transfer rumours regarding big clubs swapping one player for another, it’s not so frequent that we see them come to fruition.

They’re exciting, and they make for a good headline, but just how likely are they to happen? That’s for you to determine.

What can’t be denied is that Liverpool’s frontline is in dire need of some refreshment.

Should Sadio Mane be the one to be sacrificed? Probably not, but is he the player most likely to attract interest from a Madrid/Barca/Bayern bracket club who could fund a full-scale revamp of Liverpool’s attack? Absolutely.

While Don Balon do not mention any amount of cash being put on the table by Real Madrid at this point in time, they do mention Marco Asensio as a potential makeweight in a deal to sign Mane.

That would give Jurgen Klopp a ready-made replacement and (presumably) a chunk of cash to play around with in addition.

Would you be happy to see this one happen, Liverpool fans?