According to SportWitness via Portuguese publication Record, Liverpool remain ‘very attentive’ to Sporting star Pedro Goncalves after launching ‘informal’ contact for the ace in the January window.

Goncalves holds a release clause of €60m, something that Sporting will undoubtedly stick to with less room for a cut-price deal owing to the fact that Famalicao are owed 50% of a future sale.

The 22-year-old has been phenomenal since arriving in Lisbon in the summer, scoring 14 goals and contributing three assists in 20 outings, leaving Goncalves very comfortable as Liga NOS’ top scorer.

Sporting were understandably totally against a January sale as they were sitting top of the table, with that still the case, the Lions now wish to keep hold of the starlet for the Champions League next season.

Goncalves, who is also known as Pote, is a right-sided attacking midfielder, with Ruben Amorim’s side deploying a 3-4-2-1 the ace isn’t an out and out winger, more someone who operates between the flanks and centrally.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United legend tells players they’ve “choked” in the title race Arsenal handed potentially important injury boost ahead of Leeds United clash “What’s not to like?” – Chelsea legend explains what’s impressed him about Thomas Tuchel

SportWitness report via Record that the club do not wish to open talks for a transfer at this moment in time, whilst they also wish to knock down the 50% percentage Famalicao are owed, but there’s unsurprisingly no movement on that matter yet.

As I’ve discussed before, Goncalves has earned comparisons to Bruno Fernandes and thus links to Manchester United as a result of his effective filling of the void left by the playmaker.

It’d be interesting to see where Pote would fit in at Liverpool, he’s starring in his role now but also played as a more traditional central midfielder last season, whilst also featuring as an anchor a few times.

The Portugal Under-21s international isn’t a stranger to English football, he left Valencia to spend a couple of years with Wolves – only to feature for the Under-23s before leaving for Famalicao in 2019.