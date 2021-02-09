Menu

Ex-Red Devil backs Man United flop to be a hit at Man City amid transfer links

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku would be a fine signing for Manchester City if it were to go through, according to ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick.

The Belgium international has been a hit at Inter Milan in the last year and a half despite previously enduring a difficult two-year spell at Old Trafford.

It’s the only real low point of what has been a fine career for Lukaku, who previously looked one of the finest finishers in Europe in his time at Everton.

Chadwick admits he’s not entirely sure why it didn’t work out for Lukaku at Man Utd, but suggested his fitness now looks better than it was then.

Lukaku’s superb form since moving to Inter has now seen him linked with a surprise move back to Manchester with City, as per The Athletic, and Chadwick thinks he could be a great signing for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Romelu Lukaku has been linked with Manchester City

“I think Lukaku could do a job for any team in world football,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “I think now at Inter Milan he looks so much more lean, like he’s fitter than he’s ever been before, which would’ve been a question-mark that was thrown at him at United.

“I think an in-form Lukaku would be ideal for Manchester United at the moment. We’ve seen what  Cavani can do, using his movement and scoring goals. Lukaku offers all that and maybe even a bit more outside the box with his presence, being able to hold the ball up and his runs in behind.

“I’m sure if Lukaku was at the club now in the form he’s in now he’d be lapping it up and scoring lots of goals.

“I’m not sure why it didn’t work for him at United, he had some really good performances and some real indifferent ones as well.

“I think he’d be a massive strength to any Premier League club, particularly Manchester City with the chances they create.”

